A course on life: mixing math, time-management, and nutrition, all in a recipe for success.
“It's literally one of the reasons that I love coming to school," said Sarah Stein.
Stein is a freshman at Hemlock High School and said the culinary arts program sets students up for success.
"There are so many kids who go off to college and they don't know how to do like anything in the kitchen, but like, the kids that go through this class, they do," Stein said.
The set-up at the high school is part traditional classroom, part kitchen.
"I have four to five kitchens in here, so I have my students spread out in those kitchens. So all year long, they're making four to five different recipes and we're trying all of those," said LeAnn Gerard.
Gerard said for the past 23 years, she's been instructing culinary arts. Gerard explains it's more than just cooking, but a way to learn important life-skills, that not every school district can afford to provide
"The majority of teachers that are like me, a traditional home economics teacher, their programs are dying off and they're not allowed to have them because of costs," Gerard said.
According to her, the Hemlock community is what keeps the program not only alive, but thriving through different fundraising events. More than that, the students provide their culinary services to different organizations as their way to say thank you.
"I think that Hemlock has just tried to reach out so much, and not all schools get a chance to do that. So since we get to reach out to the community, it's good to just help back and help with everybody," said Coryn Boyke.
Boyke is a senior this year and said having the kitchen located directly at the high school makes all the difference.
"Some students have trouble with transportation, and there's not always buses that will take them. So with the chance of it being here, it helps all students get the chance to take it if they want to," Boyke said.
The next big event the culinary students will be catering is the "Love of the Arts Night" on May 12.
It's a culmination of celebrating community, art, theater, and culinary arts. The event takes place at Hemlock High school.
