Car lovers from around the world came to Midland Saturday for the final day of the Northwood University International Auto Show.
Corvettes, Jeeps, Ferraris and more were in Midland for the 58th annual Northwood University International Auto Show. The event showcases the latest auto designs and innovations in car manufacturing.
Angelena Brindley is a Northwood junior and part of the Lingenfelter Team at the auto show.
"I think it's great to see everybody in the industry, just to see every company's style. I think it's really great seeing all the new technology that people are putting in these cars I think it's incredible," Brindley said.
She is happy to talk about the Corvette.
"Alright so this is actually a 2020 C8 Corvette, it's cranking out 570 horsepower. They added an intake to it, a throttle body, and a corset exhaust and headers," Brindley said.
Having gone virtual last year due to the pandemic, the car show expects to have at least 10,000 visitors over these two days. The show is organized by more than 350 students.
Northwood senior Blake Holland is the Auto Show's Chief Operating Officer.
"The auto show really brings the campus together and even the midland community. So, having this back in person on campus, I think the energy has really -- has really raised the energy on campus and has made people excited to be back on campus," Holland said.
The show is a big deal to the Midland community.
"People in the community and midland, they love the show this year and they were very impressed with what we've done, especially with what's going on with the chip shortages and covid, we're still able to have this show and it's comparable if not better than recent shows," Holland said.
The show features more than 400 vehicles across 70 brands.
