270 positive COVID-19 cases associated with CMU students, staff and faculty since the return to campus.
“I feel that no one is surprised,” said student Emily Jones. “This is something we’ve been warming the administration about since July.”
Jones is with the #notfiredupforfallmovement, a group who started a petition to have the university end its in person classes.
“One person having COVID is too many,” she said. “One person having permanent severe damage is too many.”
“It’s like the worst I told you so ever,” said another student Autumn Gairaud. “We all knew this would happen and that’s why the movement began.”
The group feels their voices aren’t being heard and is organizing a march for September 18, not only to end in person classes but to bring attention to diversity issues.
“One of those was even just putting out a statement condemning racism and committing to anti-racism training,” said student Amethyst Stewart.
“It’s about bringing groups of people from all over campus who want CMU safe in all sorts of ways,” Gairaud said.
They hope to bring positive change and ideally would like a meeting with administration to talk about it.
“Even a full statement addressing the petition and concerns would be a start,” Gairaud said. “Up until now we’ve seen across the board the same statement. They want to stay open and students want to stay open.”
A spokeswoman for CMU says their statement on the #notfiredupforfallmovement hasn’t changed. They say a majority of their classes are either fully online or hybrid and the safety and health of their students and staff are top priority. And will continue to monitor positive cases.
