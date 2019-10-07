Students across Michigan may not be getting thousands of dollars they were promised.
“It's disappointing,” said Nick Messing, associate director of financial aid at Northwood University. “We don’t like to see the tug-of-war happening with the grant, especially with the number of students affected and the dollar amounts involved. It’s a significant amount for them.”
Northwood University said the budget discrepancies in Lansing has left 558 students looking for ways to cover their tuition after a need-based education grant was eliminated as part of the Governor’s vetoes.
The grant was included in Governor Whitmer’s budget recommendation in March but was vetoed in the budget sent to her by the Michigan Legislature.
It comes out to about $2,400 per student Messing said.
He said 558 Northwood students will have to give back the money they've already received through the grant, money they need.
“It helps them accelerate and stay on track for a 4-year degree and not have to extend past that due to financial reasons,” he said.
He's hoping things will change, but if they don't they’ll have to look to other options.
“We'll have to look at different budget plans, payment plans, student loans will be some of the resources we'll rely on,” he said.
It's not just at Northwood, this is affecting over 17,000 students at different schools across Michigan.
“We're hoping the legislator and the budget process, and the governor can work together to find a good resolution,” Messing said.
TV5 reached out to Governor Whitmer’s office, which issued a statement saying she understands the value of grants like these, and that she had to make tough choices to keep critical services that families rely on.
The statement added that there's more work to be done and that she's currently working on a supplemental package that protects education, public safety, and public health.
The governor’s office's full statement:
“The executive budget Governor Whitmer presented reflected the right priorities to protect families and public health. We understand the value that the tuition grant program provides in supporting scholarships for students attending Michigan’s independent colleges and universities. The budgets from the Republican legislature were fatally flawed. Governor Whitmer had to make tough decisions to make sure families have access to the critical services that they rely on every day.
While the budgets have been signed, there is still more work to do. It's important that differences are put aside, and all parties get serious about mending some of the glaring holes that are in the budget that impact things like PFAS clean up, public safety, and other areas.
Line-item vetoes can only fix so much - it will take Republicans and Democrats working together to get it done. The Governor announced that she is working with Senator Curtis Hertel on a supplemental package that will fund key priorities to protect education, public safety, and public health. If Republicans want to come back to the table to negotiate changes to the budget she signed, she is ready to talk. “
