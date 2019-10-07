A Mid-Michigan university said its students are left scrambling after tuition grants were vetoed from the state budget.
Northwood University said the budget discrepancies in Lansing has left 558 students looking for ways to cover their tuition after a need-based education grant was eliminated as part of the Governor’s vetoes.
The grant was included in Governor Whitmer’s budget recommendation in March but was vetoed in the budget sent to her by the Michigan Legislature.
According to the university, The Michigan Tuition Grant is a need-based tuition grant that was already awarded and 17,000 students at Michigan’s independent colleges and universities were expecting to receive it for the current school year.
“We’re saddened that vulnerable students are the ones losing after Lansing’s budget battle,” said Mark Martin, financial aid systems director at Northwood University. “The Michigan Tuition Grant helps ease the burden for college students in-need and we hope this grant ban be restored in Lansing, so students aren’t held back.”
The university said that students who receive the tuition grant make up approximately 30 percent of all students receiving the need-based financial aid from the State of Michigan. They said the funding was helping more than 6,000 first-generation college students, more than 200 veterans and 5,646 recipients were above the age of 25.
“Eliminating this funding will drastically impact need-based students’ abilities to pursue higher education, putting their futures at risk,” said Robert Lefevre, president of Michigan Independent Colleges & Universities. “Lansing budget mess is hurting Michigan students and this issue must be fixed before even one student gives up on their future.”
The governor’s office issued the following statement:
“The executive budget Governor Whitmer presented reflected the right priorities to protect families and public health. We understand the value that the tuition grant program provides in supporting scholarships for students attending Michigan’s independent colleges and universities. The budgets from the Republican legislature were fatally flawed. Governor Whitmer had to make tough decisions to make sure families have access to the critical services that they rely on every day.
While the budgets have been signed, there is still more work to do. It's important that differences are put aside, and all parties get serious about mending some of the glaring holes that are in the budget that impact things like PFAS clean up, public safety, and other areas.
Line-item vetoes can only fix so much - it will take Republicans and Democrats working together to get it done. The Governor announced that she is working with Senator Curtis Hertel on a supplemental package that will fund key priorities to protect education, public safety, and public health. If Republicans want to come back to the table to negotiate changes to the budget she signed, she is ready to talk. “
