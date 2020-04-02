Students and parents across Mid-Michigan are reacting after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“No prom, no graduation as of now,” said Sheridan Goss, high school senior.
Thursday was an emotional day for Sheridan and many other students across Mid-Michigan.
“No project graduation, no honors. Everything’s pretty much canceled,” Sheridan said.
Sheridan had a lot to look forward to as her high school days ended.
It’s not only hard on the students, but the parents as well.
“It’s kind of rough. We’re going to hold out some hope that a graduation ceremony of some sort will still happen,” said Stacy Daul, Sheridan’s mother.
Daul said her daughter and her other two children, in seventh and 10th grade, are disappointed. But Daul said she knows the closure was for good reason.
Whitmer said her number one priority right now is to protect Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19.
She said school district plans will need to detail how the district will provide opportunities for students to learn remotely and how schools will manage and monitor students’ progress.
Daul said there are even more challenges for the students transitioning from high school to college.
“On my part as her mom, it’s more worry. All this because we’re on a strict timeline with all the college stuff too, the scholarship applications,” Daul said.
Sheridan said she will miss her classmates for the little amount of time they had left.
“That’s the hardest part, I’m not gonna be able to see them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.