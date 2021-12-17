Weeks after the deadly Oxford High School shooting, local school districts and law enforcement continue to see students posting threats online.
Friday another local school canceled classes after a threat was seen on snapchat.
Kimberly Gray has three daughters in the Goodrich Area Schools district.
"I appreciate that they took it seriously," Gray said.
Goodrich closed school for the day on Friday because of a threat on snapchat naming GHS. School administrators erred on the side of caution because they could not determine the credibility of the threat.
Gray supports the district's decision and said her girls have been on edge since the Oxford shooting.
"She said 'I had to go to my locker the other day because I had forgotten something for class.' and she said 'mom I ran to my locker and ran back.' and I said why honey? And she said 'I was so afraid that somebody might come out of the bathroom. I didn't want to be alone in the hallways.' " Gray said.
Threats on social media shuttered classrooms across the country Friday. Closer to home, most schools throughout mid-Michigan were open. Shepherd Police Chief Luke Sawyer said he was aware of the threat.
"I think like the tide pod challenge or whatever was on tiktok and kids were eating tide pods. So, you know you can't just totally dismiss it and say 'we're just going to pretend like it's not there.' but as of right now there's just no credible evidence that I've seen or heard about, that this is anything more than just somebody trying to get a rise out of people," Sawyer said.
Sawyer is hoping whoever is behind the threat gets caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
"It's very frustrating for us. To think that somebody would think that something like this is funny or that it's a good idea," Sawyer said.
As for Gray, she said she plans on sending her daughters to school next week for the two and a half days before a much-needed winter break.
"I'm you know, very proud of Goodrich, the staff there for being proactive and just making sure that we're safe and not sorry," Gray said.
