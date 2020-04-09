A Mid-Michigan teacher received quite the surprise on Thursday, April 9.
Teachers at Nouvel Catholic Central Schools have been teaching their students virtually since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all schools to close in March.
"Students have enjoyed connecting with their teachers and class via online platforms such as google classrooms and zoom, to name a few. However, it simply does not replace the classroom dynamic," the district said.
On Thursday, a group of young five students and their parents surprised their teacher, Mrs. Traci Jaime, with a parade outside her house.
"Mrs. Jamie is an amazing teacher who has given so much to her students. We knew she had a lot of mishaps with her dog, graduation and now her cousin getting the coronavirus, it just seemed like she needed a pick me up and what better way to cheer her up than to see her students," said Christina Bell, parent.
Jaime was delighted with the surprise.
"Something truly unbelievable just happened and it happened to me. This is my young fives class doing a car parade past my home this morning. It has been a month since I have seen them in person. I have shed so many tears over the past several weeks, especially the past several days but this was the first time I cried tears of joy and I know it won’t be the last. Thank you to the parents for taking the time to do something so incredibly sweet for me. Thank you for your kind words and your prayers for my family. I couldn’t hug my friends but I felt their love," Jaime said.
