A walk through the snow-covered streets is usually nice this time of year, unless it’s where you’re forced to sleep.
“Homeless people either will sleep outside with the clothes they got on or in boxes,” said Tyler Joyce, president of Phi Beta Sigma’s chapter and the University of Michigan-Flint.
That is the reality for many people living in Michigan and in Flint. That is why several students from UofM-Flint spent Friday night outside to raise awareness for homelessness.
“This is our way of kinda humbling ourselves to get an ounce of what they go through on a day to day basis by staying out here from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.,” said Jecorey Hawkins, staff member at UofM-Flint.
It is a long time to stay out in the cold, but the Sleep Out for the Homeless event is something they do every year.
Joyce is the organizer of the event. He said it’s easy to see that homelessness is an ongoing issue in the community.
“You can go around the bus station over there or Rally’s over there or downtown, definitely you’re going to see about three to four homeless people right there,” Joyce said.
Joyce said he just wants to help.
“Everyone needs help once in a while. If you were in the same situation would you want help too,” Joyce said.
