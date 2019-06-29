Mid-Michigan junior and senior high school students hosted a dedication ceremony for a veterans memorial that they raised over $51,000 for.
Students in Sandusky honored the veterans of Sanilac County by collecting money to renovate the memorial.
The words “never forget” can mean a lot to our veterans but to the students of Sandusky High School, it was a call of action.
“We have the opportunity to say thank you because of what they’ve done in the past,” said Joshua Robinson.
Robinson is one of the many students involved with the Flags Remembrance Project, an initiative started back in 2015 to restore the flags located in front of the Sanilac County Courthouse and Veteran’s Memorial in Sanilac County.
It’s an effort that ended up raising over $51,000 thanks to sponsors and donations from those around the community.
