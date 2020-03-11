Michigan State University and many others across the state are canceling in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns.
"It took me by surprise, but I think it's probably for the best for this school, because the worse thing we would want is for more students, or faculty to be infected by this," student Brenden Barnes said.
But not all schools are reacting the same way.
"We're a commuter institution and there's really nothing that's been reported up here,” Pam Clark from Delta College said. “So, there's a little difference in how we might be reacting, but we are planning ahead."
Clark tells us that administrators are keeping close contact with the Bay County Health Department. All in an effort to monitor a very fluid situation.
"They had assured us that no cases have been reported,” Clark said. “That's kind of their bar for when they would consider what the next steps would be, and who that would be."
Meanwhile students we talked to say they want classes to stay the way they are.
"I'm going for nursing so I know it would be hard to do virtual classes because it's a lot of hands on stuff," one student said.
"I think it's good to go to class in person just because I don't want to get behind on my classes,” another student added. “I kind of struggle with the online classes."
"I think it's an appropriate response since there isn't cases nearby,” another student said. “And they already are planning for what if and what does come up."
It's no secret that the coronavirus situation is evolving rapidly. Clark said Delta College leaders are doing everything they can to stay in front of it.
"We are meeting constantly to kind of just monitor what's going on,” she said. “We want to stay in touch with health experts especially."
