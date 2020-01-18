A lawyer says three Detroit-area high school students who were suspended during an investigation of hazing by football players are back in class.
Paul Addis says a lawsuit against De La Salle Collegiate was settled. One student returned to school Monday while the others were on campus last week.
Police in Warren have been investigating allegations that De La Salle players were hazed by other players with broomsticks.
The findings have been given to prosecutors. The school has acknowledged that some type of hazing occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.