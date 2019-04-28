Kids and faculty from Akron-Fairgrove High School released over 100 salmon through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources program.
Every year, Andrew Hoffman brings his "Salmon in the Classroom" project back to the Akron-Fairgrove Jr. and Sr. High School thanks to funding from a DNR education program.
“The students take care of them basically from the time they’re an egg to the time we released them like we are today,” Hoffman said.
For the third year in a row, the class chose a stream near Akron Park to be the home for the 134 chinook salmon they helped flourish.
Freshman Erin Peckham said she’s sad to see them go but learned just as much about responsibility as science.
“Like how to raise fish, like how much to feed them and why they have to be released in rocky area so that they can come back and spawn in the rocks,” Peckham said.
Chinook salmon grow to more than thirty pounds in adulthood and then the spawning period usually begins in the fall.
Hoffman said what’s cool about salmon is they can sense their original stream and will return to it for the process.
“I’d really like to see some salmon in the fall, see it in the paper or hear it from locals that 'hey there were chinook running up the creek and we saw them.' I think that would be awesome for the kids to see,” Hoffman said.
For Erin, she said the thought of seeing a salmon here in the future already makes her a proud parent.
“I think it’s good because it means they’re repopulating and I would hope they’re from one of the ones we raised,” Erin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.