Police said students were released from Midland High School, at Eastlawn Drive, after a lockdown.
The Midland City Police patrol lieutenant said the lockdown was not related to the threats over the last couple of days.
Police said the situation was deemed safe and students were released from school.
Police did not provide any other comments.
The district released the following statement to families and staff:
"Midland High School went into temporary lockdown this afternoon due to a suspicious threat. The threat was made near the end of the school day and we made a dismissal plan with law enforcement before we released the students. This lockdown will impact bussing across the district by about 15 minutes. Please be patient as busses may arrive home a little late with your child. Law enforcement will investigate the Midland High School threat further."
