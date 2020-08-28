Students at Saginaw Valley State University will start classes on Monday with new safety guidelines in place.
It's completely changing how the students will interact on campus and for some that can be a total game-changer but they’re staying positive.
Hollie Kayden is a junior at SVSU. She studies and loves theater and has high hopes for a future in the arts.
“I am going to take intro to directing this fall and I want to be a director at the Midland Center for the Arts, Peanut Gallery,” Kayden said.
Kayden lives with autism and is enrolled in SVSU’s Think Cardinal program, which helps students with disabilities experience college life.
Her mom, Trisha Fenby, said it’s been a game-changer.
“We saw a different side of Hollie,” Fenby said. “She started making decisions for herself and started reaching out to people in a more positive way.”
Kayden has been involved in theater productions, both on the stage and virtually, and found her own theater family.
“Because you get to meet friends it helps you become a better person,” Kayden said.
It’s a structured routine that benefited Kayden until COVID-19 has forced the university to adopt some new policies on campus.
“You have to be socially distanced,” Kayden said. “Wear a mask.”
Her mom said this is another game-changer.
“All of the things that she thrives on and the social component to life is gone,” Fenby said. “For somebody that already struggles with social interaction, it was devastating, it was so hard for her.”
Fenby said it was Kayden’s decision to head back to campus this fall.
While college life might look different as well as the theater program, Fenby says she supports her daughter’s decision.
“I’m super comfortable with what SVSU is doing,” Fenby said. “I really believe that it’s in Hollie’s best interest. She made that clear that she gets to go see and be with the people that she enjoys being with.”
As for those changes to the theater program, don’t expect to see any live performances on the stage.
The program will go virtual this year for most productions.
