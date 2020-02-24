There’s a new reality in the world we now live in. Active shooter drills and school shootings, you hear about them all the time.
Colette Stinger sat down with Mid-Michigan middle and high schoolers for a candid conversation, where she asked if the students had ever been in any of those situations.
Grand Blanc West Middle School 8th grader Grace Hogan lived through a real active shooter event.
“My dad and I went to see a production of Grease at Carmen-Ainsworth High School in Flint,” Grace recalled. “Halfway through the performance the director burst in and said there had been a shooting at a basketball game outside the theatre.”
In an instant Grace’s life changed forever. “A police SWAT team came onto stage with rifles,” Grace explained. “That when I was like, so scared. I remember my dad telling me if the shooter comes in, get beneath my seat and play dead.”
Those are words Grace never thought she would hear. Her perfect world shattered. Now, at her own school, thoughts of a real active shooter creep into her daily life.
"When I'm in my math class I can see the parking lot; and I look out there and I think what if someone dangerous is approaching. I'd rather be focusing on my own work."
That's the new reality these middle and high schoolers face every day. There's not a certain time or place an active shooter might strike, or a school must go into lock down.
Northeast Middle School 8th grader Joshua Thurlow knows that fear all too well. "The police officer came into our class looking for someone. They weren't in our classroom. So, they went into the office and told us to shelter in place," Thurlow recalled.
It's all too common now. Writing, reading, arithmetic, lock downs?
Amelia Atwood, Vassar High School 11th grader, says lock downs happen all of the time at her school. "We've had quite a few lock downs. Whether it's writing on bathroom walls I'm going to blow up the school on this date, or we see threats on Snapchat stories. We have a lot of that happening."
So, do students feel like these situations can actually happen? Amelia says yes. "It's scary! You're not sure if you're going to be OK or not."
That’s what frustrates Amelia’s classmate, sophomore Alyssa Barron. She told TV5 most kids at her school just blow the threat off.
A gun was spotted in the area of Carrollton High School, where Sheldon Matthew is a senior. That forced the building into a true lock down. His said his thoughts went immediately to his brothers. "I had brothers at the middle school and elementary school, and I didn't know if a shooter went into the middle school. I was just worried about my brothers.”
When asked if she wished something would have been done differently to prepare for a situation like this, or if she was prepared at all, Grace got frustrated. "Usually when we have drills, we actually know, and the kids don't take it seriously."
And that’s the mistake that could mean life or death.
All the students TV5 talked to were connected by a common bond, they just want to feel safe when they go to school.
Joshua wants students to be the eyes and ears. “If we see something, we can’t think it’s a joke. We have to be serious about it because it could end someone’s life that day.”
“We do need to be more pro-active about what we see and tell somebody,” Sheldon added.
Amelia wants students to be more proactive. “We need to look more for suspicious behavior and report it if we see it. And try to connect more with those who we feel might act out and do something.”
Because Grace doesn’t want any regrets. “You never know, it could be the last time you see your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa.”
And Alyssa just wants peace in our schools. “I think kids should be able to go to school without having to worry about school shootings happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.