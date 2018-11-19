Student’s on Central Michigan’s campus are dealing with a racial incident for the second time in less than two weeks.
“This is not OK and it’s really upsetting people and making them not feel welcome on campus,” said Sarah Merrifield, senior at Central Michigan University.
Merrifield is looking at her campus through a different lens after she found posters on her desk inside her classroom.
“I Googled it and realized it was a front group for a Texas white nationalist group,” Merrifield said.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Patriot Front group is classified as a white nationalist hate group. It was founded in August of last year after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
Merrifield saw the posters on Monday in Dow Hall.
A police investigation uncovered more of the posters in several locations around the university.
“It’s kinda shocking because when I think of CMU I think of how welcoming and inviting everyone is,” said Julia Seychel, sophomore.
“I do know stuff like that does happen on this campus,” said Morgan Stephens, sophomore.
The flyers hit Merrifield on a deeply personal level.
“Having a partner of color and friends of color, I’m scared for them,” she said.
This comes just one and a half weeks after a racist comment was discovered on a student’s whiteboard hanging on her door of her residence hall.
Merrifield calls incidents like these unacceptable. She has a message for whoever is responsible.
“I just hope they realize that their actions affect people, people of color, white allies that are emotionally disturbed by this,” she said.
CMU released a statement saying: “The flyers and cards being distributed around campus appear to be the work of an outside organization. Their stances are not aligned with the values of Central Michigan University, including respect, inclusiveness, compassion, integrity and social responsibility. We are disposing of the literature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.