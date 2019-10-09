Students and staff lined the halls of an Ithaca school to send off their beloved superintendent who is serving his country.
The Ithaca Yellowjackets said “see you later” to Superintendent Steven Netzley who is being deployed to Baghdad next year.
“To show him the support with him serving our country and what he has done for us leading this district has meant a lot,” Ithaca Junior Senior High School Principal Brady Palmer said.
To Palmer’s surprise, the Ithaca school community made sure Netzley was given a proper goodbye last week.
“It was an email from a teacher earlier in the morning saying, ‘hey, I know it’s last minute. I don’t know if we can pull this off, but it would be really neat if we can do this,’” Palmer said.
Students and staff lined up in a hallway to give a warm sendoff to Netzley.
“Our motto here at our school, on the website, on anything that says Ithaca, is ‘where pride still matters.’ And it was very prideful. I was very proud of our students and staff, how they conducted themselves that day to send him off and say thank you for serving our country,” Palmer said.
Palmer said Netzley leads by example.
“He’s a great role model because now he’s showing kids if you start something, finish it,” Palmer said.
Palmer had some encouraging parting words for the National Guard command sergeant major who is headed to Maryland for extensive training at Fort Meade.
“I said, ‘hey, good luck. Come back. Godspeed.’ I said, ‘are you sure you have to go?’ And he said yes,” Palmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.