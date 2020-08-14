It's the start of move in weekend at Central Michigan University.
But if you look around campus, you'll notice things are looking a little different.
"We obviously had to change the move in experience to make it as safe and efficient as possible for students," said Kathleen Gardner, director of residence life at CMU.
She says they've had to make some major adjustments to this year's move in schedule, in order to keep people socially distanced.
"Students sign up for a move in appointment ahead of time, they get two hours to move in,” Gardner said. “So, they're coming to a centralized location to receive their keys to get some safety information and then they'll proceed over to the residence halls."
This has been quite an experience for incoming freshman, who not only graduated high school during a pandemic, but are now starting college in one as well.
"I’m definitely nervous since I haven't really been in school for a couple of months now,” said Freshman Taylor Oakes. “So, I’m trying to get back into the routine of things, so I’m definitely nervous about that as well."
She says she's a little anxious about returning to class after being away for so long but is also excited for the new experience.
And that's a feeling shared by others like Nicholas Lucido, who says he's looking forward to meeting new people once move in is complete.
"My roommates are all coming in the time slots after me,” Lucido said. “So, I’m going to finish moving in, get out of their hair. And then they're going to finish off, and then one after another we're all going to space it all out."
And Gardner says they even made the decision to space out students through all of the housing facilities, so that there are fewer people assigned to each of the units.
"We've had students living on campus since March,” Gardner said. “We are prepared for this. We have planned for this. We're going to partner with students and do our part to help keep them safe and we expect that students will step up and take responsibility for themselves and others as well."
