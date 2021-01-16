Communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Health officials say there are many factors that cause these racial and ethnic health disparities.
Harry Grayson was diagnosed with COVID-19, but after a long battle, he survived
“I became like an, I became weak. I lost 50 pounds I couldn’t t hold a glass of water to my mouth,” Grayson said.
Grayson said he still isn’t fully back to normal.
“I needed help to do the basic things of life. Restroom, shaving, brushing my teeth and so on. Here it is seven or eight months later and I’m still recovering,” Grayson said.
He is still recovering and trying to regain the strength he once had.
“The endurance factor is not there and the strength to do things is not there,” Grayson said.
Studies show, communities of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
“People of color get sick and die of COVID-19 at higher rates than whites and their share of the population. Blacks are 30 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to Asians and white Americans,” Dr Jessie Kimbrough Marshall, medical director said.
Here in the state of Michigan, blacks make up 14% of the state’s population. Yet account for 41% of COIVD-19 deaths.
Kimbrough said there are many factors that cause these racial and ethnic health disparities.
“Blacks and other racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately at higher rates of chronic medical conditions,” Kimbrough said.
The factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease and poverty.
“Blacks and other racial and ethnic minorities have disproportionate higher rates of poverty,” Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough said results are different in pandemic experiences for people of color.
“We have been so disproportionately impacted by this pandemic it has caused a crisis within a crisis for communities of color,” Kimbrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.