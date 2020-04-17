The people behind the Summertime Chalk Walk Art Festival in Bay City are encouraging residents to brighten their sidewalks with a little artwork.
They’re hosting a contest for people of all ages to channel their inner artist and post some photos to the festival’s Facebook page.
“It gives viewers a very different way to look at art,” said Tara Welch, executive director of Studio 23. “Instead of it being on a gallery wall, it’s on the sidewalk or street where you walk every day.”
If you’re participating, all photos must be sent by noon on Sunday, April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.