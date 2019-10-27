A study has found few Michigan residents are taking advantage of a legal option that allows people to erase their criminal convictions, even though an expungement can open doors to housing, student loans and employment.
The Lansing State Journal reports that a University of Michigan law school study estimates just 6.5% of people who meet the requirements end up having their convictions set aside within five years of becoming eligible.
Attorneys and law students volunteered their time last week at a free clinic in Lansing to educate more than 100 people on how to clear their records.
The University of Detroit Mercy School of Law is using a $20,000 grant from the Michigan State Bar Foundation to host a series of free clinics around the state.
