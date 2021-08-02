Results from a recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicate certain white-tailed deer populations in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania were exposed to SARS-CoV-2.
Samples were collected as part of wildlife damage management activities across 32 counties in four states. Antibodies were detected in 33 percent of the 481 samples collected from January 2020 through 2021.
This surveillance was completed to determine exposure of deer to SARS-CoV-2 in their natural environment. According to APHIS, this study will help determine the susceptibility of certain animals and helps identify species that may serve as reservoirs or hosts for the virus.
APHIS is working with the Department of the Interior, the Centers for Disease Control and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to determine next steps.
