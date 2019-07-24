A recent study ranked three Mid-Michigan beaches for most potentially unsafe swimming days due to human and animal waste in the water.
“I think it’s a great thing that we test. So I think that’s a plus right off the get-go that we’re looking at these things,” said Rich Fenner, manager of the Bay City State Recreation Area.
Fenner knows poop on the beach can be a problem.
According to a study by EnvironmentAmerica.org, three Mid-Michigan beaches ranked in the state’s top 10 for most potentially unsafe swimming days in 2018, thanks to too much human and animal waste in the water.
Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County came in at number five. That beach had potentially unsafe water all 11 days testing was done there.
Two spots down at number seven is the Bay City State Recreation Area, also known as Bay City State Park. That beach had 10 potentially unsafe water days.
South Linwood Beach Township Park was ranked number eight with eight potentially unsafe water days.
Fenner was quick to point out in 2019, the beach at Bay City State Park has not been closed all summer.
“Every day we have our maintenance crew go out. We have a piece of equipment that’s called a beach groomer and it goes out and it sifts through the sand, picks up anything. And we also have maintenance crews that go out and pick up any materials, littering, or any dead fish or anything like that that would cause any bad testing,” Fenner said.
Fenner said he will do everything in his power to keep everyone that uses the beach safe.
“If there’s a closure, even if it’s not our park, we’ll have it posted and closed and inform everybody upon their arrival,” Fenner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.