The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities has made a big change in reducing health-based racial disparities associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study from Duke University.
The task force was created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in April and is led by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.
Duke University’s study recommends lessons learned from the task force “can be applied in states and territories across the nation to address this longstanding and difficult challenge.”
“Our administration took swift action to address the pre-existing racial inequities in health that were dangerously exacerbated by the pandemic, and we are proud of the progress we’ve made towards eliminating COVID 19’s disproportionate impact,” Whitmer said. “I want to thank the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities for their excellent guidance that has led to Michigan becoming an example to the rest of the country in how to fairly fight this pandemic and support vulnerable communities. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the pandemic and eliminate the virus as quickly as possible so we can return to a strong economy and get back to normal daily activities. I ask that Michiganders continue to follow public health guidance by wearing face masks, socially distancing, and washing your hands as we continue to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.”
The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities was created in April in response to the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on communities of color.
Although African Americans represent 13.6 percent of Michigan’s population, during the early stages of the pandemic they represented 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths.
“We are incredibly proud of the progress the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities has made in reducing the staggering, disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on Black folks,” Gilchrist said. “While we have come a long way, we are still living in the midst of this pandemic and in the wake of decades of racial injustices that have led to these health disparities. Our administration remains committed to reducing racial disparities of all kinds among our state’s vulnerable populations and continuing to fight this virus.”
Since the task force was created, the case study found confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths among Michiganders of color have been reduced.
Under Whitmer’s administration, racism was declared a statewide public health crisis, 6 million free masks were distributed, more than 24,000 free COVID-19 tests were administered in underserved communities, and 30 community organizations were funded to address community needs.
