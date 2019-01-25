You’ve probably been frustrated at one point or another by the drivers you share the roads with, but here in Michigan, it appears we don’t have anything to complain about.
A new survey done by quotewizard.com found that Michigan has the best drivers in the country, at least in 2018.
The site ranked the states from worst, to best (that’s us, again); and when naming us number one, the site said “if you want a stress-free road trip, pack your bags and head to the Great Lakes State. Drivers earn the gold medal thanks to less citations, speeding, and fatalities than last year.”.
The only catch, according to the site? The study only accounted for insured driver, and according to them, we have plenty of drivers “driving dirty”. In fact, they said one in five don’t have car insurance.
So how did they come up with the results?
Quotewizard.com said they sampled incident date from their website’s users, and put it up against Federal Highway Administration fatality data. See the full study, and more about how they got their results, by clicking here.
So what do you think? Do we have the best drivers? Click here to vote in our poll.
