It’s just backing up what Michiganders have been saying for years, our state has the worst roads in the U.S., at least according to a new study.

Lvl5, a company that creates maps for self-driving cars, released a list of states with the best and worst roads, based on road quality.

The company analyzed five million miles of roads to come up with their results, which they published in Oct. 2018.

Iowa ranked right behind Michigan with the second-worst roads in the country, followed by Indiana, Ohio, and Kansas.

The best roads? Florida. Followed by Hawaii and Washington.

