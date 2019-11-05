A new study published by WalletHub says Michigan is the 11th fattest state in the nation.
"According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese," WalletHub said.
In order to rank the states, WalletHub compared the states across three key dimensions including obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.
Michigan ranked 11th with a score of 61.92. Mississippi was ranked the "fattest" state with a score of 70.66.
The study also said Michigan has the second highest number of obese children.
Finally, WalletHub also listed each state's favorite comfort food. For Michigan, it was pasties with an average of 768 calories per serving.
You can see the full study here.
