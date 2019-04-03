A new report from the Education Trust finds that Michigan is ranked as one of the worst states for African American enrollment at 4-year universities.
Calvin Parrish is an African American at Saginaw Valley State University, he's graduating in May with a degree in Management. He said he knows a lot of former students that didn’t make it through their first year.
“The people that I came here with, most of them are like gone,” Parrish said. “Coming from high school to college is a big jump and people might not know where to go for resources, or who to talk to. And maybe that will just help people stay in college, stay motivated, and keep their grades up.”
According to the report, only a small percentage of African Americans graduate within six years from the institution they start at as freshmen.
Jessica Onwenu is earning her degree in Business Management and Marketing in May, she said that she credits SVSU faculty members, along with hard work, for getting her to graduation.
“They’ll help me, and they’ll talk to me about where do you think you see yourself being in? That led me to where I am today, here,” Onwenu said.
JJ Boehm, a spokesperson with SVSU, said the university is doing everything it can to make sure all students survive that first year of class.
“One of the things that we have done is introduce what we call a transition course. This is something that is to help students who are disadvantaged really make that transition from high school to college,” Boehm said. “If they come back to college for that second year, the chance of them going on to graduate goes up quite a bit.”
Boehm said retention rates for African American students has improved 69 percent over the past five years.
Onwenu said she feels proud to know the rates of graduating African Americans at the university.
Parrish said that it helps to have a degree, he said that people basically need a college degree today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.