A new University of Michigan report claims that car insurance rates in the state of Michigan are unaffordable for almost everyone; with affordability defined as two percent or less of an area’s median income.
Michigan requires drivers to purchase unlimited personal injury protection policies, the only state in the country that doesn’t cap medical coverage.
That unique brand of no-fault insurance means higher costs, which can lead to people either driving uninsured, or not driving at all.
A move researchers say perpetuates poverty.
