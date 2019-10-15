When it comes to concussions in high school sports, a new study suggests there’s good news and bad news.
The study finds the rates of concussions across all sports have declined in practice sessions, but in competitive games the numbers are still rising.
“In every season we have concussions and we keep track of them,” Clio Area Schools Athletic Director John Darga said.
Darga said the number of concussions among his student athletes this fall is less than 10 and is comparable to most years. He was quick to point out a concussion can happen in any sport.
“We’ve had a concussion from simply being hit in the head with a volleyball,” Darga said.
According to a new study by researchers at the University of North Carolina, the overall number of concussions over the past few years in high school sports nationwide have gone down. However, concussion rates in football games have gone up.
TV5 asked Darga was measures his district takes to try and protect kids from concussions.
“First thing we do is we try and get the best equipment that we have, and our coaches are taught how students should play games and how they should conduct themselves in drills and what have you. So they will keep themselves as safe as possible,” Darga said.
If a student gets a concussion, a nine-step process has to be followed before returning to the field.
“We do put them through a protocol with our trainer, our athletic trainer, and we make sure that they are absolutely fit before they come back to any type of a sport,” Darga said.
Darga said the Mustangs also have a state-certified trainer on staff. The trainer sees students after school, at practices, and events. That is just one of a few reasons why Darga would encourage any student to participate in sports.
“One, the equipment has never been better. And secondly, the knowledge about it and the training facilities that all high schools have now make things as safe as it could possibly be for athletes,” Darga said.
