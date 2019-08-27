Before you post that next selfie, listen up.
Looking for likes that way might make you less likable.
That's the latest from a new study done by psychologists at Washington State University.
Yes, they actually did a study on selfies.
They wanted to know if people would judge you differently based on whether you posted a selfie, or a picture someone else took of you.
They worked with hundreds of Instagram users and found that the folks who posted a lot of selfies were seen as less likable.
Not only that, they were seen as less successful, more insecure, and less open to new experiences.
Researchers say even when the Instagram feeds were similar, showing things like achievements or travel, people thought less of the one who posted selfies. Especially the kinds of selfies focused on appearance.
On the other hand, people who posted pictures of themselves taken by other people were seen as having higher self-esteem, being more adventurous, less lonely, more outgoing, more dependable, and more successful.
