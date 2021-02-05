According to a study conducted by DrugAbuse.com, Michiganders each drank on average in 2020 956 alcoholic drinks.
This equals 18 standard drinks each week and Michiganders drank more that the heavy drinking amount defined by the CDC.
Drugabuse.com conducted a survey of 3,000 21 years or older drinkers and found the average Michigander consumed 956 standard size drinks in 2020. The national average is 17 standard size drinks per week.
The CDC defines heavy drinking at seven drinks per week for woman and 14 drinks for men. According to DrugAbuse.com the average for Michiganders is 18 standard drinks per week.
People in Alaska consumed the most drinks per average during the lockdown with 27 standard drinks per week. The lowest numbers were residents in New Hampshire and Hawaii with an average of ten drinks per week according to DrugAbuse.com.
As a result of one too many cocktails far too many times, the average drinker spent 112 hours hungover during the pandemic according to DrugAbuse.com.
A survey done by American Addiction Centers found that one in five unemployed people used alcohol as a coping mechanism during the lockdown.
