Thirty-two million Americans have food allergies and new research finds more than a million of them are allergic to a seed that may not be on many people's radar: sesame.
Charlee Berry is a happy, healthy 5-year-old who loves to eat. But for her mother Aviva, mealtime is also a major worry ever since her daughter had a severe allergic reaction on her first birthday.
"We had a celebratory dinner with falafel and soon after eating it, she immediately broke out in crazy hives all over her body," Aviva said.
It turns out Charlee is one of more than a million Americans allergic to sesame. The allergy is more common than previously thought, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.
Allergist Dr. Alissa Hersh said she's seeing an increasing number of patients.
"Patients with sesame seed allergy are at risk for anaphylaxis,” Hersh said. “It is severe. We recommend all patients with true clinical history of a food allergic reaction to sesame seed should carry epinephrine at all times."
Often a hidden ingredient, sesame seeds, oils and pastes can be found in everything from bagels to hummus and condiments.
But only the top eight allergens (including milk, eggs and peanuts) are required on food labels. Right now, the law does not mandate sesame.
CBS Correspondent Kenneth Craig asked Hersh if she thought that's long overdue.
"I think from what we see from the more recent studies, that it is long overdue. It would just help so much to help control the situation if you had better labeling," Hersh responded.
Charlee’s mom said, "That's scary to think: that someone watching her can give her a product that has sesame because they can look at the warning line thinking they're covered and they're not."
She hopes one day her daughter will outgrow the allergy, but until then, she stays vigilant.
It's estimated about 20 to 30 percent of children will outgrow a sesame allergy over time.
