86 percent of Michigan schools are offering some in-person instruction as they start the school year, according to the Michigan Department of Education.
The study done by Michigan State University and the MDE shows that 59 percent of schools are at least giving students the option to back to in-person instruction five days a week.
Another 27 percent of schools are allowing students to go back to the classroom two or three days a week.
“It is critical that our students and staff mask up. With masks and other careful mitigation strategies, many children will have the opportunity to learn in person at the beginning of this school year,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “With schools abiding by the requirements and many of the recommendations in the MI Safe Schools Roadmap, teaching and learning in school are a viable option for many Michigan kids as the school year starts.”
MSU’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC) read and analyzed 823 “Return-to-Learn” plans that were submitted to the state by August 17.
Rice said it’s important that each district makes their own plan and makes it a collaboration by including the voices of educators, students, parents, unions, administrators, and the broader community.
“Even schools and districts that are largely educating children at a distance may still provide in-school instruction for small groups of children with profound special needs, beginning English language learners, emerging or fledgling readers, and others who will struggle with remote or virtual instruction,” Dr. Rice said. “We must do what we can, where and when we can, to meet the needs of our most educationally vulnerable students. These young people require our special reflection and attention.”
Dr. Katharine Strunk, the director of EPIC and a professor of education policy and economics, said the main point of the research was the pandemic is hurting the under-served populations more.
“The pandemic is disproportionately harming groups that are traditionally less well served by our schools across the country, including low-income students, students of color, students with disabilities, English language learners, and homeless students,” Strunk said. “It is critical that we support these young people, even or especially in the midst of a pandemic.”
84 percent of districts that submitted their “Return-to-Learn” plans were in phase four of reopening while the other 16 percent were in phase 5.
