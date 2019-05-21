Have a Yooper accent? It may be a turn on.
Big 7 Travel did a survey on social media, asking more than a million people about the sexiest accents in the United States.
“Yoopernese”, the dialect you’ll hear in the Upper Peninsula, came in at number 14. According to Big 7 Travel, the accent is heavily influenced by Scandinavian immigrants, who sometimes say “yah” instead of “yeah”, “d” for “th”, and add an “eh” at the end of sentences.
Not from the Upper Peninsula? Don’t worry.
The Midwestern accident came in at number 16, and is described as “subtle and sweet”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.