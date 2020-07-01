An employee of a Bay City barbershop has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bay County Health Department announced that the Great American Man Cave on Wenona Ave. had a positive case from one of its stylists.
At this time, only one positive result has been reported.
The styling worked while experiencing very mild symptoms on June 23, June 24, June 26, June 29 and June 30. The health department said the stylist was potentially infectious during those times.
The health department also said their clients may or may not have consistently worn face coverings.
There may be up to 75 clients with potentially direct contact. Those clients will be notified by the health department and be provided education, counseling and potentially testing through community providers.
The individuals are advised to watch for symptoms including sweats and/or chills, cough, congestion, runny nose, shortness of breath, sudden loss of taste/smell, sore throat, conjunctivitis, nausea, fatigue or weakness, vomiting, muscle aches, diarrhea or headache.
“We provide great service to our community, and the health and safety of our clients and our stylists is vitally important” states Great American Man Cave owner Janice Pogoreski.
“We want to commend the Great American Man Cave for all of their efforts in assisting the Health Department as we reach out to the community and begin contact tracing and investigate the spread of COVID-19” stated Health Officer Joel Strasz.
More information will be provided in the coming days, according to the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.