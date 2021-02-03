Substitute teachers are hard to come by since the beginning of the pandemic and uncertainties surrounding schools.
With plans to get students back in the classroom by March 1. the struggle to fill the substitute void remains.
Substitute teaching is another job impacted by COVID-19.
Fred Dingman, a substitute teacher at Midland Public Schools, didn't want to go back to school at first back in September.
"Teachers don't want to take time off," Dingman said.
When there's not enough subs, everyone is impacted.
Stephen Bigelow, Bay City Public Schools Superintendent, used to be a substitute.
"I mean that was one of the main reasons we had to leave face to face in the fall, was just because we had a lot of staff members that were quarantined and a lot of students as well where it just became problematic running a class on a daily basis," Bigelow said.
He said the pandemic hasn't helped the shortage, but this decline isn't new.
"We've been experiencing a drop-off in substitute teachers over the last few years. I'm not sure exactly when that started, but it's difficult finding enough substitute teachers even without a pandemic, and that certainly continues to be the case with a pandemic," Bigelow said.
Bigelow said some teachers are giving up their prep periods in order to fill in for another teacher without a sub.
Which makes subs like Dingman even more rare.
"They're always short," Dingman said.
Both Dingman and Bigelow made a public job pitch for substitutes today.
