A suburban Detroit doctor who admitted running an $18 million prescription drug scheme has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.
A federal judge in Detroit sentenced Dr. Zongli Chang to 135 months on Wednesday, and ordered him to pay a $1 million fine and forfeit $3 million. The Livonia man had pleaded guilty to orchestrating the opioid scheme between 2012 and 2017.
Chang said he was paid $150 to $400 for writing prescriptions for no medical purpose that were filled and then sold on the streets. Seven Detroit residents were also indicted, and six have pleaded guilty.
Chang's plea agreement says recruiters would take the fake patients to pharmacies to get the pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone.
His medical license was suspended by Michigan regulators in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.