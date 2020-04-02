A suburban Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his wife.
Forty-five-year-old Jeff Sherwood was arraigned Monday in the killing of his 64-year-old wife, Susan Klepsch.
The Oakland County medical examiner's office has determined that the Hazel Park woman died of blows to the head and neck.
Hazel Park's police chief, Brian Buchholz, told the Daily Tribune of Royal Oak that acquaintances went to check on the couple on Saturday and alerted police when they found that Klepsch wasn't responsive.
He says Sherwood later told investigators that she may have been dead for nearly a week.
