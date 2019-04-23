A judge has sentenced a suburban Detroit man to three to six years in prison for stabbing his dog and leaving it to die under a park picnic table.
Twenty-three-year-old Alexander Gerth of Utica learned his sentence Tuesday in a Macomb County courtroom packed with about 40 animal lovers who burst into applause upon learning the length of the prison term.
Gerth pleaded no contest last month to a charge of killing/torturing an animal for the Jan. 24 death of the 2-year-old dog named Sterling. Utica public works employees found the dead dog in a city park.
County Prosecutor Eric Smith says Gerth had a prior criminal record that included a bank robbery in Illinois.
