A suburban Detroit worker has died following a trench collapse.
Deputy Eastpointe Fire Chief Nick Sage says a 41-year-old employee of the Eastpointe Department of Public Works died in the incident that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He says the man was covered with water and mud in the trench that was about to 6 to 7 feet deep. The man was working on a water main break at the time.
His name hasn't been released.
