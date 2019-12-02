Tis the season of giving and Subway Restaurants of Flint want to give back to all those who are giving during the holiday season.
Local Subway Franchise owners in the Flint area will be giving back to employees and volunteers at 11 local non-profits.
From December 9 through December 13, more than 1,400 sandwiches will be donated to the different organizations in the greater Flint area.
“There are so many people who are giving tirelessly to others this holiday season and we want to make sure someone is giving back to them,” Brad LaPoe, local Subway representative said. “We appreciate and want to say thank you to all of the generous employees and volunteers who are making a difference in our community.”
The following organizations will receive sandwiches on the listed dates and times:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint, 3501 Lapeer Rd, Flint, MI 48503 on December 10, 10:30 a.m.
- Whaley Children’s Center, 1201 N Grand Traverse St., Flint, MI 48503 on December 10, 11:45 a.m.
- St. Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave, Flint, MI 48504 on December 10, 12 p.m.
- Flint Police Department, 210 E. Fifth Street, Flint, MI 48502 on December 10 & December 11, 12 p.m.
- Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, 1939 Howard Ave., Flint, MI 48503 on December 11, 11:30 a.m.
- Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 2200 North Dort Highway, Flint, MI 48506 on December 11, 10:30 a.m.
- North End Soup Kitchen, 735 E. Stewart Ave, Flint Township, MI 48505 on December 12, 1 p.m.
- City Rescue Mission of Saginaw, 1021 Burt St. Saginaw, MI 48606 on December 12, 11:30 a.m.
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint, 3701 N. Averill Ave, Flint, MI 48506 on December 13, 2 p.m.
- Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City, 713 9th Street, Bay City, MI 48708 on December 13, 2 p.m.
- East Side Soup Kitchen, 940 East Genesee Saginaw, MI 48607 on December 13, 10:30 a.m.
