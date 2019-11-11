The snow and cold weather has caused local sugar beet farmers to ban together and harvest their crop before the deadline.
More than 20 farmers have gathered at Vander Farms in Tuscola County since midnight on November 10th and have worked nonstop to harvest sugar beets before the deep freeze sets in.
The deadline is midnight on November 11th due to the processing plant shutting down. The plant is closing because of the weather and they don’t know if it’ll get warm enough to open again this season.
The group started with 90 acres to harvest and were down to their last 12 as of 7:30 p.m.
