A local shop is back open after vandalism caused them to close down.
Sugar Mermaid in Grand Blanc said its shelves are once again stocked with bath and body products from lotions and soaps to bath bombs and even CBD products.
The owner, Adriane Deiulius, also said that the shop will have a permanent spot where she plans to hold special events.
“Next Saturday we’re actually doing make and take slime, which is always a huge hit,” Deiulius said. “Lots of kids show up to that and this weekend free make and take stress balls with orbies with instant snow.”
The Sugar Mermaid is located at 11225 Saginaw road, Suite 13 in the Old World Village Plaza in Grand Blanc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.