You may remember Sugar Mermaid, a Grand Blanc store that was vandalized in July.
Adriane Delulius, owner, had her products stolen and destroyed during that July 24 incident.
Delulius sells handmade body care items like bath bombs and products with CBD oil in them.
“Every single bath and body and CBD product I make, gone,” Delulius told TV5 after the incident.
Shortly after the vandalism, Delulius won the Pitch for $K contest in Flint where she won $10,000.
That money helped her open a new Sugar Mermaid shop in Grand Blanc.
The grand opening will be Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The grand opening will include crafts, bath bombs, a raffle, and cupcakes.
Delulius said her new store will have massage therapists, physic readings, and make and take classes almost every weekend.
The new store is located at 11225 Saginaw Road, Suite 13 in Grand Blanc.
