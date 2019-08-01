Last week, TV5 reported Sugar Mermaid - a pop-up shop in Grand Blanc - was vandalized.
Sugar Mermaid is a shop that sells organic bath and body products.
On Aug. 1, owner Adriane Deiulius was among a select group of six finalists in a Pitch for $K contest sponsored by 100K Ideas of Flint.
Each finalist had five minutes to pitch their products or business ideas for a shot at winning $10,000.
Deiulius won the money, but said it likely won’t last long.
“It sounds like a huge grand prize, but when you’re starting a business it can probably go a little quickly. But it’s still a step to keep you moving forward,” said Brandy Cooke-Brown, an organizer of the event.
The second-place winner received $5,000 and third-place won $2,500.
This was the first of three Pitch for $K contests this year.
