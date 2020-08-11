The Michigan Sugar sugarbeet harvest kicks off today, with beets being received at the company’s facilities in Caro and Croswell. Slicing at the two factories is set to begin on August 12, the earliest start date for a campaign in recent history, according to the company.
“At this time, we are estimating a crop of 29 to 30 tons per acre and sugar content close to 18%,” said Jim Ruhlman, Executive Vice President for Michigan Sugar Company, adding about 30,000 of the company’s 162,000 acres of sugarbeets had to be replanted this year. “I can’t stop thinking about the resolve that our growers had this spring when they replanted acres and weathered the storms of rain and historic flooding. To have a crop like we do is just remarkable. We are very well positioned for very good yields and high sugar.”
Ruhlman said the early start date is the result of a large and healthy crop, estimated at 4.8 million tons, combined with a desire to mitigate risk.
Michigan Sugar Company’s grower-owners plan to harvest 30% to 40% of this year’s crop before permanent piling begins in mid- to late-October. That means sugarbeets harvested between now and then will be delivered to the factories and processed within a couple days.
“We won’t begin piling beets until it is cool enough to do so,” explained Ruhlman.
Compare that to the 2019-2020 campaign which started in early September and wrapped up the week of April 5.
Slicing is scheduled to begin at Michigan Sugar’s Bay City and Sebewaing facilities on August 17.
Processing is expected to wrap-up sometime in mid-to-late-March, according to company officials.
To get ready for another season of sugarbeet processing, Michigan Sugar has begun hiring. To learn more about available jobs and to apply, go to www.michigansugar.com and click on the “Careers” link.
