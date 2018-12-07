The student safety program OK2SAY released its tips numbers over the month of November.
The most received tips were about suicide and bullying:
- Suicide – 174 tips
- Bullying – 121 tips
- Other (including anxiety, stress, depression, harassment)
- Drugs – 60 tips
- Self-harm – 46 tips
“OK2SAY is a vital part of Michigan schools,” said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. “It’s clear each month when we review the tips that students are using OK2SAY to report when they need help. It’s important to review the tips and the categories so we can better help Michigan kids.”
Free student safety programming if offered to K-12th grade students, parents, guardians, and community leaders.
The Attorney General’s office said more than two million Michigan have gone to a presentation.
In total, the app received 686 tips last month.
