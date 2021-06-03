The summer art fair is coming back to downtown Midland after being virtual in 2020. The fair takes place June 5-6, rain or shine and is free to attend.
Visitors and residents will be able to explore businesses and interact with local artists from across the state at the annual festival supporting the Alden B. Dow museum of Science and Art.
“After all that we have gone through this year, we are excited to be closing down the streets and bringing an array of Michigan artists to our community for friends and neighbors to buy local art and shop at local businesses,” said Julie Johnson, director of museums for Midland Center for the Arts.
The festival includes multiple blocks in the downtown commercial district, including extra space for added spacing between booths. The festival will also operate at a limited capacity to follow state guidelines and regulations for outdoor events.
“When we return to downtown this summer, we are excited to be working with Mural Blast and the Art Seen Festival to offer more for families and visitors to do while at the festival,” Johnson said. “Come and experience murals being created along the streets during the Summer Art Fair or interact with the artists for mini challenges.”
Mural Blast is an event where teams of artists will compete to create murals in one day. Youth will be able to compete in mini challenges.
The festival will feature new partnerships and highlight more than 80 artist booths featuring artists of all disciplines, live music, and food.
For more information, visit midlandcenter.org/fair.
